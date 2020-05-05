Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $766,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,036,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $7.64 on Tuesday, hitting $214.58. 790,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

