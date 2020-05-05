Egretia Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Egretia has a market cap of $4.11 million and $742,328.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Egretia has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.02319303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00190099 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.