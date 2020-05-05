Eidoo (EDO) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.58 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $252,272.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001783 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Binance. In the last week, Eidoo has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02287638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187219 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00069120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,221,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,887,040 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.