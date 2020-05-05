Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $10.68 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $385,671.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00521202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006185 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,728,850 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

