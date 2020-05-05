Electromed (ELMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ ELMD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 252,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44. Electromed has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

