Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 17.3% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and approximately $158,825.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Kucoin, Bitbns and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,088,266,293 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liquid, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinBene and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

