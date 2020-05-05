Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.75

News stories about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a news impact score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the game software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Electronic Arts’ score:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 5,012,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $67,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,564. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

