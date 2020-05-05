Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-4.90 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 5,012,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.36.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $67,878.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,963 shares of company stock worth $8,604,564. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.