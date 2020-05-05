Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $153.28. 2,228,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,309. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

