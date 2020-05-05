Elysian Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $64,588.11 and $570,137.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02287638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187219 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00069120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Mercatox, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

