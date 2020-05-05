Elysium Hits One Day Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00523259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005688 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

