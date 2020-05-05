Embraer (ERJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERJ stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Embraer has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. HSBC raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

