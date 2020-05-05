Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 1,147 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,916. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

