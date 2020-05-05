Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 73,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,393. The firm has a market cap of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

