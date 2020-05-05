Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) had its price target decreased by CSFB from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.97.

Emerald Expositions Events stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

