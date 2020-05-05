Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 53,890 Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.12% of Inphi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $4,412,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Inphi by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 260,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Inphi by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IPHI stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. 18,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $102.10.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $246,785.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

