Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 97,432 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.17% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,753. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,890. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.