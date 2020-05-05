Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 253,042 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.69% of Vericel worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 376,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 3.00. Vericel Corp has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

