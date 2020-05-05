Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,121 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.73% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $16,532,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after buying an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle bought 937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby purchased 3,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,595,799 shares of company stock valued at $231,646,153. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIMT stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,947. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

