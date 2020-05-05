Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,472 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 2.00% of Everi worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 94.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1,537.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 24,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $396.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.69.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

