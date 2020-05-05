Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 17,980 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 189.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,392. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,601,385.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,016 shares of company stock valued at $20,388,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Black Knight to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.