Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Stake in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.19% of 1life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $4,883,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,563. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $77.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

