Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 137,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

