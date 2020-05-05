Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 111,630 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111,630 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.89% of Jack in the Box worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $792,724. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,778. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

