Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 118,353 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,353 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.13% of Stag Industrial worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 60,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,118. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

