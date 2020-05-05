Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 456,633 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 456,633 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.30% of Steven Madden worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 134,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,171,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. 290,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,346. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

