Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,763 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.46% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.11. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SEAS. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

