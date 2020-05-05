Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Position in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,876 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.38% of New Fortress Energy worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. 35,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.75. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.