Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0766 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $11,470.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, xBTCe and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021962 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,501,428 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, Crex24, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

