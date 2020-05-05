Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Buys $10,640.00 in Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 13,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Yutaka Niihara acquired 30,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Yutaka Niihara bought 19,200 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $25,728.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yutaka Niihara bought 7,200 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $11,592.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 42,850 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $72,845.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Yutaka Niihara bought 23,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $38,237.50.

On Friday, February 21st, Yutaka Niihara purchased 48,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $90,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 22,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Yutaka Niihara bought 31,100 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $54,425.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara bought 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

