Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.35 ($16.69).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA ENGI traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.56 ($11.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.60.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.