Enigma Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $913,832.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX, Upbit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Hotbit, Tidex, HitBTC, Huobi, Mercatox, AirSwap, Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit, ABCC, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

