EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. 8,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 261.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

