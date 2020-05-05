Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Motco bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,971. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.