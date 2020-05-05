Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,293 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Generac worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,933,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,436,300. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

