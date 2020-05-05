Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 19.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 624,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.