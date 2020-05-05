Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%.

Epizyme stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 884,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,930. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,736 shares of company stock worth $94,518. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

