Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $584.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $532.00 to $584.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $13.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $689.00. 240,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $634.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.71. Equinix has a 12 month low of $471.65 and a 12 month high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,428.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Equinix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Equinix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,047,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

