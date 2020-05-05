Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,837 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.50% of Equitable worth $33,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Equitable stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramon De Oliveira bought 12,890 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Also, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

