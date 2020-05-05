Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Money Express Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Money Express in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Kootman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

IMXI opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $380.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.14.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

