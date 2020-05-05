Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TCF Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

TCF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

