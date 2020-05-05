Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 5th (BLDR, ETTYF, GZPFY, HMSNF, KNCAY, KUKAF, PBI, STML, TACYY, VRNS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 5th:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the stock.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

