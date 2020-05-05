Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 5th (AWR, BYND, CATC, CBL, CECE, CFMS, CHT, HHC, INCY, IOVA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 5th:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

