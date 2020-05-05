Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 5th (AAVVF, ADVM, ASOMY, CEO, DSDVY, HCXLF, HOG, IPXHF, KIGRY, OISHY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 5th:
Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.
ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a reduce rating.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ferguson (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.
WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
