Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 5th (AAVVF, ADVM, ASOMY, CEO, DSDVY, HCXLF, HOG, IPXHF, KIGRY, OISHY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 5th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a reduce rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.