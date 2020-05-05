Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.25 EPS

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $3.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 49,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,973. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

