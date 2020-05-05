Essentia (ESS) Hits Market Capitalization of $253,699.38

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $253,699.38 and $1,335.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

