Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 1-Day Volume Hits $402.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $58,347.61 and $402.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03763688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008566 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,448,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.