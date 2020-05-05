Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $41,963.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.02288101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00187635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00068914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

