Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $212,952.66 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $212,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,567.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. 9,217,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,653. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Etsy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

