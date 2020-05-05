EUNO Hits Market Cap of $194,167.27 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $194,167.27 and approximately $6,920.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000621 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000997 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,948,528 coins and its circulating supply is 33,983,822 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

